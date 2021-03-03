Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $821.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will report sales of $821.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $797.00 million to $846.84 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $937.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

LW stock opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

