Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $821.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will report sales of $821.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $797.00 million to $846.84 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $937.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

LW stock opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

