Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will announce $9.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.30 million and the lowest is $8.80 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $9.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $35.50 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $35.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, CFO Donavon P. Ternes sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $431,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,457,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $118.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

