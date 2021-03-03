Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.78. The Hershey reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.60.

The Hershey stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,999. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,906. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 50.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,420,000 after acquiring an additional 550,580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,339,000 after purchasing an additional 78,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Hershey by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

