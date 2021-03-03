Zacks: Brokerages Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will report $12.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.68 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $8.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $55.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.63 billion to $56.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $59.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.54 billion to $60.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average of $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

