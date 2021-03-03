Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will announce $68.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.50 million and the highest is $75.30 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $60.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year sales of $498.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.90 million to $514.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $591.37 million, with estimates ranging from $574.00 million to $615.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCEI. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at about $802,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 144,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 906.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 105,077 shares during the last quarter.

BCEI stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $677.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

