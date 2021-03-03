Zacks: Brokerages Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Camtek posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. Camtek has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $30.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Camtek by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.