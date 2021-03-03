Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will report sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average is $70.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

