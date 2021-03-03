Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Hexcel reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 129.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 117.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 42.8% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter worth $204,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,926. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

