Zacks: Brokerages Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $390,000.00

Brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to post $390,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 million to $1.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.95 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INFI shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,041 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $197.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

