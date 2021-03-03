Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.18. Meta Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASH. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CASH traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.89. 191,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,909.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

