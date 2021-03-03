Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings per share of ($3.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,792 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 588.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,899 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $7,259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,063 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 66,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,043,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEP opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

