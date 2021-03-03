Zacks: Brokerages Expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). ORBCOMM posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

In other ORBCOMM news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $103,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,802.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $512,588.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,396 shares of company stock worth $1,413,391 in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORBC opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $601.50 million, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

