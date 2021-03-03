Zacks: Brokerages Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). OrganiGram reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. The business had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $2.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

NASDAQ:OGI traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 335,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,506,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $713.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in OrganiGram by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.