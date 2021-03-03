Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Rapid7 reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,331,000 after acquiring an additional 57,296 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60,796 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,818 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 90,938 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 896,800 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,294. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

