Zcash (ZEC) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $124.35 or 0.00244270 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and $473.68 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00093483 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055546 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000586 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,254,050 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

