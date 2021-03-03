Zcoin Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,350.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.63 or 0.03127331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.50 or 0.00374381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $520.93 or 0.01034609 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.73 or 0.00434405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.00373941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.19 or 0.00250627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00022203 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

