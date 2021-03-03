ZCore Tops One Day Volume of $11,270.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, ZCore has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $953,980.58 and $11,270.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Token Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,002,800 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

