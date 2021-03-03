Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.11.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $501.62 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $516.78. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $399,318.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,235.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.90, for a total value of $1,305,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,920 shares of company stock valued at $28,154,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

