Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Reaches Market Cap of $21,143.13

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 70.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $21,143.13 and approximately $761.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 60.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00059284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.71 or 0.00781500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00027848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00062228 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00029813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00045235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

