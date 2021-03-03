ZENZO (ZNZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $908,921.08

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for $0.0656 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $908,921.08 and $62.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00050511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.49 or 0.00284120 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002033 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009566 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00010684 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

