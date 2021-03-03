ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0006

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One ZEON token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $18.47 million and approximately $54,495.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00060000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.47 or 0.00784223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00062524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00029352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00046084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

