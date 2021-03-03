Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Zero Utility Token token can now be purchased for $1,003.53 or 0.01961071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $972,172.73 and approximately $8,458.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.13 or 0.00475120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00074376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00079555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00084413 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055001 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.28 or 0.00489088 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

Zero Utility Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

