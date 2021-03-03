Zetacoin (ZET) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,627.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $141,616.22 and approximately $7,627.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,993.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $531.95 or 0.01043174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.00367682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00032535 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002932 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,570,783 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

