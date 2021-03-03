Zilla (ZLA) Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Zilla has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Zilla has a total market cap of $166,553.62 and approximately $13,322.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00059178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.69 or 0.00780893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00033836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00062075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

