Zilliqa One Day Trading Volume Reaches $166.58 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $166.58 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00066558 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002410 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,302,164,199 coins and its circulating supply is 11,010,697,046 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.