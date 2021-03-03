Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Zillow Group posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 164%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZG shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $9.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,354. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.19 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

