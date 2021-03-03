Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Trading Down 7.8%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s share price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $148.26 and last traded at $149.16. Approximately 4,037,610 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,474,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.86.

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.91.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In related news, insider Dawn Lyon sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $243,079.02. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,086 shares of company stock worth $28,477,247. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

