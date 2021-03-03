Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) fell 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $152.58 and last traded at $153.04. 1,194,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 805,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.01.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $6,254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 172.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 26,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.
