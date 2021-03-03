Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) fell 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $152.58 and last traded at $153.04. 1,194,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 805,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.87.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $6,254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 172.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 26,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

