Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $149,278.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,709 shares in the company, valued at $411,935.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.