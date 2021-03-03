ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Trading Down 7.7%

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 2,925,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,201,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZIOP shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 21,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $58,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 133,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth $29,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

