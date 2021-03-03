Zoom Video Communications (ZM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/2/2021 – Zoom Video Communications was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $541.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $501.00.

3/2/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $420.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $435.00.

2/2/2021 – Zoom Video Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $439.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zoom shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Demand for the company’s cloud-native video-first platform is expected to remain solid owing to the work-from-home and online-learning wave. Easy to deploy, use, manage and scalability makes Zoom’s software popular among its customers. Expanding clientele is expected to drive top-line growth momentum in the near term. Moreover, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Its efforts to eliminate the security and privacy loopholes, as well as new hardware and Zoom From Home solution’s launch, are expected to help in expanding clientele. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. However, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well.”

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $372.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.03. The company has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.88 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,800,851,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,786,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,451,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

