Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Shares Purchased by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,425 shares during the quarter. Zovio accounts for approximately 3.0% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 6.82% of Zovio worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zovio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Zovio in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zovio in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zovio in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ZVO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,351. Zovio Inc has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $166.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zovio Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

