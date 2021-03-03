ZPER Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One ZPER coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZPER has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $10.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00066407 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002381 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

