Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Down 7.3%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) shares fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $187.46 and last traded at $187.83. 2,699,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,058,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.61.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.26.

Get Zscaler alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.83.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $3,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,971.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after buying an additional 702,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $128,696,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after buying an additional 604,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after buying an additional 453,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,454,000 after buying an additional 290,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.