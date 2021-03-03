Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Short Interest Update

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 111.7% from the January 28th total of 751,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of ZYME traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,547. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $59.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.63. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. Research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $332,483.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,882 shares of company stock worth $1,711,470. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.