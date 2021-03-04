-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Check-Cap reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Check-Cap.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CHEK. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.66. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 271,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.