-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is $0.11. SP Plus reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SP shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $72,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SP Plus by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 233,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,687. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $808.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

