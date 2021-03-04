$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.21. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.29.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,964,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $1,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,583,204. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $64,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Penumbra by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $269.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -997.37 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $314.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.54.

Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

