-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.06). ProPetro reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PUMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on ProPetro from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 3.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ProPetro by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProPetro by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

