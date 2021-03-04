$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.15. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,354. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.03, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $53.61.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

