-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.29). The ExOne reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.
On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The ExOne.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XONE shares. TheStreet raised The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ExOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.
Shares of NASDAQ XONE traded down $3.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $598.25 million, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46. The ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48.
About The ExOne
The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.
