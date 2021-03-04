-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.29). The ExOne reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The ExOne.

Get The ExOne alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XONE shares. TheStreet raised The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ExOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The ExOne by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The ExOne by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The ExOne by 92.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ExOne during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XONE traded down $3.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $598.25 million, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46. The ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

See Also: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The ExOne (XONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.