$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 263,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,055. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $318.08 million, a PE ratio of -163.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 19.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

