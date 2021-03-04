-$0.21 EPS Expected for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of NLTX opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $491.06 million, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,383,562 shares in the company, valued at $18,304,525.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

