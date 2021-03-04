$0.23 EPS Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. CarGurus reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $425,513.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,935.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,619 shares of company stock worth $1,160,934. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 211.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $379,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $24.84 on Thursday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.