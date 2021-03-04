$0.27 EPS Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 788,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,731 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 299.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 51,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.