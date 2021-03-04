$0.28 EPS Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. Sapiens International reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sapiens International.

SPNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

