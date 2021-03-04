-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.34). Replimune Group also posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REPL. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $1,312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,005,824 shares in the company, valued at $44,004,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $8,808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 730,885 shares of company stock worth $31,121,619. 50.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REPL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,468. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.47 and a quick ratio of 19.47. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

