$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. EVERTEC posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVTC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,580.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,157,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.