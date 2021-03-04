$0.83 EPS Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.78. Henry Schein posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.46. 2,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $74.89.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

