-$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). uniQure posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to $7.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $605,173.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,269 shares of company stock worth $1,847,534. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QURE traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.94. 38,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,337. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05. uniQure has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

